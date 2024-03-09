Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $540.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

