Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $575.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $537.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $540.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.01.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

