United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 3,449,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,040. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

