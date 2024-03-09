United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $676.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

