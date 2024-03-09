United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

