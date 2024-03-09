United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.53. 3,227,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,420,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 184,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 126,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

