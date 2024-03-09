Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Felix The Sells 5,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Felix The also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70.

Unity Software stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

