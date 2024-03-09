US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP David A. Rickard Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE USFD opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

