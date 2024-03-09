UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

