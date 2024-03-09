V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 66,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 660,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 136.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

