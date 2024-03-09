V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

V2X Stock Down 0.2 %

V2X stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. V2X has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in V2X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in V2X by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

