Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.86

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.86 and last traded at $179.68, with a volume of 119397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.