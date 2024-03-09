Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

