Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.55 and last traded at C$43.47. 82,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 106,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.28.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11.

