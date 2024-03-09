Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

