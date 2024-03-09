Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.89

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.89 and last traded at $236.68, with a volume of 10315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.02.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.35.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.