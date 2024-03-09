Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.89

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.89 and last traded at $236.68, with a volume of 10315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.02.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.35.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $20,961,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.