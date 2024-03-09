Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $844,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

