Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $257.24. 387,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,467. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

