Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average is $227.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

