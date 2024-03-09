Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $472.70

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $472.70 and last traded at $472.67, with a volume of 1184506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,180,000 after buying an additional 1,017,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,057,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

