Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $298.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $212.07 and a 52-week high of $305.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

