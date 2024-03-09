Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.32

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.32 and last traded at $176.21, with a volume of 14991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

