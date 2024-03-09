Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.13

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $109.04, with a volume of 298748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

