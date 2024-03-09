Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.36 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Velas has a total market cap of $56.36 million and $1.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,565,862,428 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,862,426 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

