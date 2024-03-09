Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,012.44

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $19,012.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.60 or 0.00631568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00055332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00062905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00214178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00160834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,899,510 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

