Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Vertiv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

