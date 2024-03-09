Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vertiv by 399.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,446. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.54%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

