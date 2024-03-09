Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 5% Higher

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91. 24,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 82,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 275.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

