Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.
VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
