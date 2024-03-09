VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 435.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 793,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

