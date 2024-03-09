VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 966 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000.

ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 702,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

