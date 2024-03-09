VitalStone Financial LLC Has $107,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,567,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,786,766. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

