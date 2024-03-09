VitalStone Financial LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 11,759,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,796. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

