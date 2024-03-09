VitalStone Financial LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,404. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

