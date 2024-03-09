VitalStone Financial LLC Has $98,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 537,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,031. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

