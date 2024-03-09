VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLMI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLMI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

