VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock remained flat at $21.34 during midday trading on Friday. 2,125,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

