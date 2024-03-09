VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $95.32. 119,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,529. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

