VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $9.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,992,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

