Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

