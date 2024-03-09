Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
