Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:WJX opened at C$32.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.75. The firm has a market cap of C$689.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$21.63 and a 52-week high of C$34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

