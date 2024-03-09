Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.16 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.