Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Abraham Gilboa Sells 28,311 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 760,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 206,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

