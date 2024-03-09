WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,320 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after buying an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $195.47 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.