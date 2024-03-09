WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,757 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.