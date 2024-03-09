Wedbush Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

