Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Down 31.1%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 31.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Western Areas Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
Western Areas Company Profile
As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
