Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Westlake were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Westlake by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.68. 375,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

