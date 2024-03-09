Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.39. 6,285,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $376.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

